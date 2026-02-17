Telangana CM orders clean up drive across three Hyderabad corporations

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, February 17, directed officials to ensure cleanliness in the three municipal corporations of Hyderabad, Malkajgiri and Cyberabad.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials on urban development, said he would soon undertake field visits in the city.

He said he would not tolerate garbage being found on the roads.

He instructed that the municipal commissioners of the three corporations undertake field visits by 6 am, a release said.

The government has recently trifurcated the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three municipal corporations.

He asked officials to study the establishment of multi-level parking facilities, including on private land. He reviewed policies aimed at increasing revenue through advertisements and sought a detailed study of revenue models being followed in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. He also expressed concern over the failure to generate the expected income despite the presence of a large number of advertising boards.

CM Revanth suggested the installation of smart poles at major intersections for integrating electric cables, CCTV cameras and advertisement displays. He directed officials to take strict action against advertisers creating hurdles in revenue generation and said 10 percent of advertising space should be reserved for government schemes and welfare programmes.

Revanth Reddy further directed the officials to organise a one-day training programme for newly elected mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons to familiarise them with urban development plans and governance practices. He said he would attend the programme.