Revanth Reddy proposes to build a GCC zone in Bharat Future City

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, February 17, proposed to build a dedicated zone for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Bharat Future City, on the sidelines of Bio Asia 2026, taking place at HITEX.

Bio Asia is an annual forum on life sciences that aims to foster collaboration among industry leaders, researchers, investors, and policymakers. The event taking place at HITEX saw participation of more than 4,000 delegates representing 500 top companies of the life sciences ecosystem from all over the world.

At the event, Opella Healthcare, a global consumer healthcare company and subsidiary of Sanofi, announced that it will be expanding its GCC to a 42,000 square foot facility, which will create up to 500 jobs in the next year, according to a release from the Telangana CMO.

Additionally, Vaksindo Animal Health Pvt Ltd, which is a division of JAPFA Indonesia, announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art Biosafety Level 3 vaccine manufacturing facility in Genome Valley.

This facility will focus on producing vaccines for poultry, cattle, swine, and aquaculture.

Tredence Inc, an AI and data science company, also proposed to establish an 18,000 sq. ft. facility in Hyderabad that will act as a special AI innovation centre focused on healthcare and life sciences and also support their global operations.

Meanwhile, Rx Propellant, a life sciences infrastructure platform, announced the development of a new, large-format life sciences campus in Genome Valley.

The project will be delivered in phases over the next six years and will comprise over 1 million square feet of advanced laboratory infrastructure across nearly 12 acres.