CM Revanth Reddy pitches Telangana as biopharma investment destination

Hyderabad: Issuing a global call for investment in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, February 17, pledged that his government, officials, scientists, skilled youth and local businesses would be partners in success for every investor.

Addressing the inauguration of BioAsia 2026, Reddy said Telangana is no longer just competing within India, but with top global clusters even as the city has transformed into the world’s preferred destination for GCC (global capability centre)

“I welcome you to invest here, establish your GCC, build innovation engines, design molecules and drugs, manage your clinical analytics, build AI platforms and drive digital manufacturing.

My government and officials, our scientists, our skilled youth and local businesses will be your partners in success. When we work together, Hyderabad will evolve from being the vaccine capital of the world to becoming the global life sciences capital,” he said.

Recently, we unveiled our vision Telangana Rising 2047, we want to become a USD1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. (2:22) When I see current trends in life sciences, I can see a need for strong collaboration between research labs, corporates, start-ups, MSMEs and government. (2:45) You want a trusted, stable and future-ready ecosystem.

He further said the recently unveiled “Telangana Rising 2047” aims at becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

Reddy opined that as per the current trends in life sciences, there is a need for strong collaboration between research labs, corporates, start-ups, MSMEs and government.

Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said Telangana aims to rank among the top three life science clusters globally by the end of this decade and attract USD 25 billion in investment, besides creating about five lakh high-value jobs.

He said the government has launched the “Young India Skills University”, where talent production is prime criteria and through the Telangana School of life sciences, the state is preparing the next generation of scientists and engineers, who will be trained in advanced areas such as mRNA technology, gene therapy and AI.