Telangana municipal polls: CM Revanth Reddy, Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka cast votes

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu cast their votes in the municipal polls on Wednesday, February 11.

Reddy, an MLA from Kodangal, exercised his franchise at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kodangal, Vikarabad district, while Bhatti Vikramarka voted at a polling booth in his Assembly constituency of Madhira in Khammam district.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote at a school in Karimnagar.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cast his vote in the Telangana municipal elections at the polling station in Ward No. 6, located at Zilla Parishad Boys’ High School in Kodangal. pic.twitter.com/VBoZcxqvnY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2026

Telangana municipal polls

Polling for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana is being held from 7 am to 5 pm, with counting scheduled for February 13.

A total of 52.17 lakh voters, including 25.50 lakh men and 26.67 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes.

The Telangana State Election Commission said 10,719 candidates are contesting for 2,569 wards in 116 municipalities. In the seven municipal corporations, 2,225 candidates are in the fray across 412 wards.

Security arrangements

Earlier, Director General of Police B. Shivdhar Reddy said that tight security arrangements have been made for Telangana municipal polls. About 3,000 additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Also Read IAS Officer Jayesh Ranjan appointed as Special Officer for GHMC

The police identified 1,302 polling centres as highly problematic and 1,926 centres as problematic. Additional forces have been deployed at these centres.

Polling was disrupted in the 15th Ward of Narsapur Municipality during the Telangana municipal elections after a clash broke out between BRS and BJP workers, escalating tensions at the polling station. pic.twitter.com/DzGEpWF1Ld — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 11, 2026

However, polling was disrupted in the 15th Ward of Narsapur Municipality after a clash broke out between BRS and BJP workers, escalating tensions at the polling station.