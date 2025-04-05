GHMC commissioner orders long-term plan to prevent Hakimpet flooding

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner K Ilambarithi has ordered officials to chalk out a long-term plan to end the frequent flooding in Hakimpet due to heavy rain.

On Friday, April 4, the commissioner, along with zonal commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, SE Ratnakar, and other officials, visited areas hit by flooding to assess the situation and determine possible remedies.

Engineering expertise, area worries

In the course of the inspection, engineering officials pointed out that floodwater coming from Banjara Hills MLA Colony and Lotus Pond drains into Hakimpet towards Balkam Cheruvu.

Locals indicated that flooding has intensified in recent times because of soil shifting brought about by development in the HMDA layout.

They indicated that the region formerly witnessed little flooding when trees were common before the construction of the layout. The commissioner ordered the immediate eviction of soil deposited by floodwater and asked engineering teams to develop a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for long-term relief from flooding.

Flooding challenges in Hakimpet

Hakimpet has been subject to waterlogging in case of heavy rains, as the area has a low topography and lacks a drainage system. Previously intense flooding was seen in 2016, when heavy rain overflowed numerous regions of Hyderabad, including Hakimpet, Alwal, and Nizampet.

Likewise, in 2017, heavy rain in Hakimpet accumulated over a small time frame and resulted in intensive waterlogging. The reasons behind such troubles are inappropriate stormwater drains and encroachment of normal water courses.

The GHMC has already initiated projects under the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) to widen nalas, desilt water bodies, and improve drainage systems. But due to delays in implementing these projects, areas such as Hakimpet remain vulnerable to monsoon rains.

The commissioner’s instruction to prepare a DPR is intended to tackle both short-term issues and long-term measures for flood mitigation.

Steps proposed include enhancing stormwater drainage systems and reclaiming the natural flow of watercourses. These preventive measures are likely to bring relief to the people residing in Hakimpet and its surrounding areas often hit by inundations during rain.