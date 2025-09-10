GHMC completes over 1,400 pothole repairs since July

Hyderabad: Around 1,442 potholes have been filled and 92 black spots were identified since July until now, said GHMC commissioner RV Karnan while speaking on the road safety initiatives undertaken by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

According to him, 3,335 signboards have been installed on around 1600 km of roads across the city. “To ensure the safety of pedestrians while crossing roads, we have laid 212.71 km of new footpaths, 3949 zebra crossings and crossbar markings at 3,453 locations,” the official said at a road safety committee meeting held at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Banjara Hills on Wednesday, September 10.

“As many as 574 catch pit repairs, 328 catch pit covers replaced, and 12 central median works have been completed,” he said.

He also informed that out of the 23 new footover bridges, 15 have been completed. “The GHMC has completed the development works at 50 intersections,” he said.

The GHMC has also completed the construction of asphalt and cement concrete roads in Abids, MJ Market, Khairatabad, Tolichawki Flyover, Sanatnagar, Madhapur, Secunderabad and Saidabad areas, he said.

The meeting was attended by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) Chairman and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, who praised the corporation for its road maintenance and road safety measures in Hyderabad.