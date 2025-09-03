GHMC conducts road safety drive on war footing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pothole filling works, catch pit repairs, cover replacements, and central median repairs are continuing continuously as part of road safety measures within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

On Monday, drives were undertaken in Krishna Nagar, Nampally, Banjara Hills, Erramanzil, Jubilee Hills, Maccha Bollaram, Lakdi-ka-pul, and Jawaharnagar. Along with the construction of new CC roads, potholes were filled and catch pits were repaired.

As of September 2, a total of 13,790 potholes have been identified in the city. Of these, 11,159 have been repaired. While 10,962 potholes were filled up till September 1, 197 potholes were repaired on Tuesday alone. So far, 549 catch pit repairs, 313 cover replacements, and 12 central median repairs have been completed.

Details by zone

In the L.B. Nagar zone, 2,945 potholes were identified, and 2,477 potholes were repaired.

Of the 2,315 potholes identified in the Charminar zone, 1,916 have been filled.

In the Khairatabad zone, 1,840 potholes were identified, of which 1,462 were filled.

In the Serilingampally zone, 1,938 potholes were identified, and 1,302 potholes were repaired.

In the Kukatpally zone, 2,025 potholes were identified, and 1,790 potholes were repaired.

In the Secunderabad zone, 2,727 potholes were identified, of which 2,212 were filled.

No inconvenience to public to repair roads in Hyderabad

GHMC Commissioner R. V. Karnan has ordered GHMC officials to complete the road repair work quickly without causing any inconvenience to the public.

He has directed swift completion of remaining works ahead of Ganesh idol immersions to ensure smooth traffic. The campaign covers arterial, internal, and national highway stretches within GHMC limits.