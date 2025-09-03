23-year-old woman held at Hyderabad airport for smuggling marijuana

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman has been arrested at Hyderabad airport for smuggling marijuana from Bangkok.

The incident took place on Monday, September 1.

Marijuana valued at Rs 3 crore

As per media reports, the smuggling of marijuana by the woman was caught by security personnel at Hyderabad airport. It is valued at around Rs 3 crore.

The weight of the total marijuana was 3.1 kg which was packed in four packets. They were concealed in her baggage.

She landed at the airport on Indigo flight 6E-1068.

Not only marijuana, but some travelers also attempt to smuggle gold. Recently, the Union Finance Ministry informed Parliament that gold smuggling worth hundreds of crores has been intercepted at airports across the country in the last six years, with a notable portion reported at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, August 19, that gold weighing 413 kilograms, valued at Rs 240 crore, was seized at Hyderabad airport in the last six years.

How smuggling by woman at Hyderabad airport was caught

After landing at the airport, she was behaving suspiciously. Following it, security personnel checked her luggage.

Upon checking the luggage, the personnel found the marijuana.

Immediately, the woman was taken into custody for further investigation.