Video: GHMC conducts demolition drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has conducted a demolition drive against illegal constructions.

On Monday, officials targeted unauthorized structures in the Attapur Ambience Fort area.

Police contingent was deployed

The drive focused on demolishing illegal additions, such as extra floors and constructions that violated mandatory setback rules. A strong police contingent was deployed to ensure the demolition proceeded without disruption.

GHMC Town Planning authorities led the operation. Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner Surender Reddy issued a clear warning, stating that any construction within the circle limits undertaken without proper approval will face strict legal consequences.

GHMC demolition drive may continue in Hyderabad

He emphasized that the identification and removal of all illegal structures will continue.

The civic body has urged citizens to adhere to regulations.

Officials have appealed to the public to secure all necessary permissions from GHMC before starting any construction work to avoid future action including demolition drive in Hyderabad.

HYDRAA conducted drive

On Sunday, in a move to take action against encroachments, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) teams launched a demolition drive in the Madhapur area.

It was aimed at illegal structures including shops and food stalls on footpaths in the area.

Recently, HYDRAA reclaimed nearly 4 acres of land meant for public utilities in Kondapur.