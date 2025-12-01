Video: Biker falls from Hyderabad flyover after accident, dies

Hyderabad: A road accident in Hyderabad has claimed the life of a two-wheeler rider who fell from a flyover after a severe crash.

The accident occurred on Sunday night on the Kacheguda–Amberpet flyover near 6 Number Junction.

Accident on flyover in Hyderabad

Preliminary reports indicate the victim was traveling towards Amberpet at a high speed when his motorcycle collided with the central median of the flyover.

Following it, both the rider and his bike fell off the flyover. As the man fell onto the road below, he sustained fatal injuries.

Alert passersby who witnessed the fall immediately informed the police and called for an ambulance.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel declared the man dead at the scene. The motorcycle was found extensively damaged from the violent crash.

Identity remains unknown

Currently, the identity of the deceased remains unknown, as he was not carrying any identification documents at the time of the road accident on flyover in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad police are working to trace the vehicle’s registration details to notify his family.

Authorities from the Kacheguda Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact cause of the mishap. They are examining CCTV footage from the flyover to determine whether it was caused by excessive speeding, an attempt to avoid a sudden obstacle, or a loss of control by the rider.

The body has been moved to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination as the investigation into this fatal flyover accident continues.