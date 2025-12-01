Hyderabad woman in coma, battling for life in hospital after wrong injection

Hyderabad: A woman slipped into a coma and is battling for life in a hospital in Hyderabad after a doctor at a private clinic allegedly administered a wrong injection.

The incident took place at the clinic located in OU Colony under the Filmnagar police station. Following the incident, the woman’s brother lodged a complaint at the police station.

Abdominal pain to coma

The victim, who is identified as Dr. Mariyam Syed Hafiz, a dentist by profession, visited the clinic as she was suffering from abdominal pain on November 22.

As per the complaint lodged by her brother, Syed Hafiz, the accused doctor, Dr. Ahmed Ather Ali, administered a Monocef injection despite being informed that the woman is allergic to amoxicillin and penicillin, a group of antibiotics. Following it, Mariyam developed redness over her skin and started showing other symptoms.

It is also mentioned that after noticing the symptoms, Dr. Ather Ali administered another injection, following which Mariyam collapsed due to cardiac arrest.

Hyderabad woman in coma in hospital

As per the complaint, Dr. Ather Ali did not perform CPR and sent the patient to another private hospital in Gachibowli.

At the Gachibowli hospital, doctors said that the woman suffered a hypoxic brain injury due to a prolonged lack of oxygen.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation.

Currently, the Hyderabad woman is in a coma and battling for life on ventilator support in hospital.