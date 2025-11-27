Hyderabad finds a place in the list of world’s top cities

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has found a spot in the list of top 100 cities in the world. The list is topped by London.

According to the 2026 World’s Best Cities report by Resonance, three Indian cities bagged spots.

Bengaluru bags 29th position

Among Indian cities, Bengaluru bagged the 29th position whereas Delhi and Hyderabad found the 54th and 82nd spots in the list of top cities across the world.

As per the report, the list of top five cities is:

London New York Paris Tokyo Madrid

The key indicators such as economic strength, infrastructure, tourism, safety, environment, quality of life, and overall livability are used for the ranking.

How Hyderabad bags spot in list of world’s top cities

As per the report, the Old City, the Charminar and Golconda Fort contribute to a second ranking for Sights & Landmarks.

The report mentioned that Microsoft and Google are building their largest campuses outside the U.S. here, and Amazon has 1.6 million square feet of office space.

Furthermore, the report mentions Hyderabad’s dominance in life sciences. It states the city produces one-third of the world’s vaccines and is home to Genome Valley. The upcoming Pharma City, cited as the world’s largest such cluster, is set to begin operations in 2025. This growth is backed by nearly $2.7 billion in FDI for the state, signaling a rising prominence for large companies.