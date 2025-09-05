GHMC conducts food safety drive at tea powder units in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) food safety officers, as part of their weekly special drive, conducted an inspection at 42 tea powder units and tea points in the city on Thursday, September 4.

Following the checks, 19 samples have been sent to the state food lab for analysis. Action will be taken against any offenders after the reports arrive.

Also Read GHMC inspects 18 fruit and vegetable markets in Hyderabad

Vendors were sensitized to food safety and hygiene standards while residents of Hyderabad have been urged to practice caution and opt for hygienic outlets for safe consumption.

To check for impurities in tea leaves, one can test them by rubbing the leaves on a wet cloth. Pure tea leaves leave no colour while adulterated leaves stain it yellow.

When brewed in water, pure leaves result in a light brew whereas adulterated tea turns dark red quickly.