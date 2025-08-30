GHMC inspects 18 fruit and vegetable markets in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th August 2025 8:09 pm IST
GHMC inspects fruit and vegetable markets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, August 30, inspected 18 fruit and vegetable markets covering 455 vendors across the city.

As a part of their special drive, officials raised awareness on grading fruits and vegetables, explained basic hygiene practices, and highlighted the importance of FSSAI registration.

They also advised the vendors on proper waste disposal methods and shared precautions to be taken during the monsoon season.

The GHMC has also informed that they will be organising registration camps for the convenience of the vendors.

