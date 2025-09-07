GHMC conducts sanitation drive post Ganesh immersions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After the successful completion of 11 days of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and immersion events across the city, over 15,000 sanitation workers took to the streets and ensured cleanliness within hours, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said in a release on Sunday.

An estimated 11,000 tonnes of garbage were cleared by the workers, who tirelessly worked 24/7 to ensure Hyderabad remains spotless after celebrations.

GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal also praised the sanitation workers’ dedication and asked all residents to show recognition and gratitude for their hard work.

“Kudos to GHMC 15,000 sanitation heroes working 24/7 to keep Hyderabad sparkling clean during festivities! Their dedication ensures our streets stay safe & hygienic. Let’s salute these unsung champions of cleanliness! Their hard work is the backbone of Hyderabad’s urban ecosystem, and their contributions deserve recognition and gratitude from all residents. Hats off to every GHMC sanitation worker for their relentless service!” the Mayor stated.

Several measures, including deploying cranes and making road repairs, were taken to ensure a smooth conduct of the immersion process.

Over 3.03 lakh idols were immersed in water bodies in Hyderabad. This included over 1.8 lakh idols over 3 feet and over 1.1 lakh idols between 1.5 to 3 feet.