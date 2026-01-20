Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Corporator representing Saroornagar Division, Akula Srivani, on Tuesday, January 20, lodged a complaint against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Akbaruddin Owaisi for allegedly repeatedly making the ’15 minutes’ remark.

The remark dates back to 2013 when, in a meeting, Akbaruddin Owaisi warned “100 crore Hindus” that his community would show what it could do if the police were withdrawn for ’15 minutes’.

Did Akbaruddin Owaisi repeat the remark?

Ahead of the local body elections in Maharashtra, during his speech in Dhule, he said, ‘Will you take out 15 minutes on 15th to cast vote’.

However, as his ’15-minutes’ remark went viral, many linked it to his older remark.

GHMC Corporator approached Hyderabad police

Over the statement, the GHMC Corporator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached the Saroornagar police station and submitted a complaint.

In the complaint, the corporator alleged, “Akbaruddin Owaisi again made such statements, which indirectly incite hatred, disturb communal harmony and hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community”.

“I strongly request you to register a case and take strict legal action against him so that such statements are not repeated in the future and to prevent further damage to communal peace”, she added.

Alleged threat calls

In the same complaint, the GHMC corporator alleged that she is getting threats from AIMIM party karyakartas after her objection to Asaduddin Owaisi-led party’s election symbol.

The corporator mentioned that recently she uploaded a video on social media expressing her objection to the AIMIM election symbol, which was later referred to by Asaduddin Owaisi.

Replying to Owaisi’s reaction, she uploaded another video on her official social media platforms and since then, she is reportedly getting threats.

In the complaint, she requested police to identify and take strict legal action against the individuals and provide her necessary protection, if required.