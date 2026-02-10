GHMC council term ends today, Hyderabad civic body to be run by special officer

Hyderabad: The five-year term of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council is going to end on Tuesday, February 10.

Following the completion of the term, the civic body will be managed by a special officer until fresh GHMC elections are conducted.

Telangana govt to appoint special officer for GHMC

The special officer, who will be of secretary rank, will be appointed by the Telangana government.

However, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan will continue to manage the day-to-day functioning of the civic body.

As per law, municipal elections must be conducted within six months of the council’s expiry, unless delayed due to exceptional legal or administrative reasons.

The last GHMC elections were held in 2020. It is expected that the next elections to elect corporators will be held in the next few months.

Wards under Greater Hyderabad

Due to the merger of 27 surrounding urban local bodies into GHMC, the number of wards has increased from 150 to 300 in December last year.

Following the expansion, the jurisdiction of the civic body has expanded from 650 sq km to 2,053 sq km.

Currently, the GHMC is the largest municipal corporation in the country, both in terms of area and population.

However, there are chances that the civic body is likely to be trifurcated. If it is split into three, there will likely be Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri corporations.

The new Hyderabad Corporation is expected to be the largest. It would likely encompass around 150 wards.

The Hyderabad Corporation is expected to comprise the central and southern parts of the city. The key areas that may fall under it include Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Jiyaguda, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Jalpally, Adibatla, and Shamshabad.

Cyberabad may cover most of the northwestern and northern parts of the city, while the eastern side from Keesara to Pedda Amberpet is likely to be part of the Malkajgiri Corporation.

However, so far, no decision has been taken by the government over the future of the GHMC jurisdiction.