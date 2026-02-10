Video: Fire accident in Hyderabad’s Attapur forces evacuation of 90 families

Hyderabad: A major fire accident was reported at a car service centre in Attapur during the early hours of Tuesday, February 10. In the incident, three vehicles were gutted completely and nearby families were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Following the incident, fire department personnel rushed to the spot. Two fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control within an hour of the operation.

Families evacuated

As a precautionary step, residents living near the service centre were evacuated. Firefighters simultaneously worked to ensure that the flames did not spread to neighbouring structures.

Nearly 90 families were temporarily moved out of their homes to ensure safety.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, an electrical short circuit is suspected. The Rajendranagar police stated that the fire started in scrap dumped at the backside of the service centre.

In order to find the origin of the fire, fire department officials and police teams are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Recent fire accidents in Hyderabad

Recently, Hyderabad witnessed two major fire incidents. The first one was reported in a building located near Nampally Railway Station.

The fire accident resulted in the death of five individuals. The rescue workers retrieved five bodies from the rubble of a furniture store in the building.

It is alleged that the store owner was using the basement illegally by storing furniture.

It is suspected that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit or a cigarette.

Another fire accident in Hyderabad was reported at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here on Saturday, February 7.

Five fire tenders and one firefighting robot were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a fire department official said they suspected an electrical short-circuit caused the fire.