Hyderabad witnesses final cold wave of winter season, IMD forecasts mist

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing the final cold wave of the current winter season, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mist for the next four days.

As the winter season grips Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, night temperatures have dipped.

Temperatures reach 10 degrees Celsius

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGPDS), the minimum temperatures in the state have dipped to 10 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Kumuram Bheem district.

In Hyderabad too, the temperature declined below 15 degrees Celsius as the cold wave of the winter season gripped the city. The lowest temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Maredpally.

Other districts that witnessed temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius are Sangareddy, Adilabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nirmal, Siddipet, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Medak, Jayashankar, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Mancherial, Hanumakonda, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rajanna and Sircilla.

No winter season cold wave alert by IMD Hyderabad

Though the weather department has issued mist forecasts, it has not issued any cold wave alert.

As per the forecasts issued by the department, the city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies along with misty or hazy conditions during morning or night hours for the next four days.

In view of the last cold wave of the winter season and IMD Hyderabad forecasts, residents of the city need to plan their travel accordingly, especially during early morning and late night hours.