GHMC discounts property tax with ‘Early Bird Scheme’

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced the Property Tax Early Bird Scheme to assist taxpayers in promptly paying their property taxes and benefiting from a 5% discount offered by the government.

As per the GHMC statement, property owners stand to receive a 5% discount on property tax if they pay the entire amount for the current financial year before April 30, irrespective of receiving a bill or demand notice.

Commencing from April 1, 2024, property taxpayers can take advantage of the scheme, applicable solely to property tax for the ongoing financial year 2024-25, and not for any outstanding dues from previous years.

The initiative aims to encourage timely payment of property taxes, offering taxpayers an incentive to settle their dues early and streamline the revenue collection process for the GHMC.