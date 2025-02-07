GHMC failed to cover all households in Telangana caste census: BC commission

Hyderabad: Telangana commission for backward classes chairman G Niranjan in his letter to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, K Ilambarithi alleged that the caste census has not been properly conducted in Hyderabad.

He questioned why enumerators skipped home visits in certain areas, leading to the exclusion of some BC individuals from the survey.

He added that due to this negligence, some residents of GHMC areas were left out, lowering the recorded percentage of Backward Classes in urban Hyderabad. “We demand clarity from GHMC on the execution of the survey in the city and its outskirts,” Niranjan said in his letter.

Telangana caste census: 3.56 lakh Hyderabad households left unsurveyed

A government report on the Telangana caste census revealed that 3,56,323 households in Hyderabad remained unsurveyed.

The BC commission further noted that the majority of complaints from Hyderabad cited the absence of enumerators during the caste census survey. He demanded details of the enumerators deployed for the Hyderabad survey.

The commission has sought information on the total number of households in GHMC, surveyed homes, the number of enumerators, and their division-wise assignments, including names and contact details. “These details must be submitted within a week,” Niranjan stated.