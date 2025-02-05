Telangana Caste Census accurate, BC population increased: Min Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Defending the Congress government’s findings on the Caste Census, state irrigation and civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the survey in Telangana was the “most scientific, transparent, and accurate population study” since Independence. He stated that the Backward Class (BV) population in the state has increased from 51.09% to 56.33%.

Addressing the media at the Assembly Committee Hall on Wednesday, February 5, the minister emphasised that the Telangana government had ensured the highest level of accuracy in data collection for the Caste Census. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who headed the cabinet sub-committee for the survey, underscored that no authentic caste-based data had been compiled in the past, particularly for Backward Classes (BCs).

“Unlike previous studies, which were incomplete or unofficial, this was the first legitimate and detailed caste survey. The findings will help shape welfare policies by assessing the socio-economic conditions of different communities. The data is reliable and free from political influence, as government staff had carried out the entire exercise,” said the Telangana irrigation minister.

No caste survey done earlier in Telangana, says Uttam

The Telangana irrigation minister rejected claims that similar surveys had been conducted earlier. He stated that the Intensive Household Survey (IHS) done in 2014 was never made public by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and that even ex-chief minister K Chandrashekar (KCR) did not endorse it as official data.

“Nobody can challenge us. These are the only real figures, and there is no need to be defensive. We are speaking the truth,” he declared. He called for countering the ‘propaganda’ by opposition parties and said that anybody questioning the survey should be refuted with facts. He also said that there was no official data on any caste in Telangana except for the 2011 Census.

Apart from the BC population percentage, the Scheduled Tribes (ST) population percentage also increased from 9.8% to 10.45%, while the Other Castes (OCs) population percentage decreased from 21.55% to 15.79%, he said, as per the data. The Telangana irrigation minister also “strongly condemned” opposition leaders for claiming that the BC population percentage has decreased.

“When no genuine study was conducted on BC population, which figures are the opposition parties using to compare the existing numbers?” he asked.

Engaged 1 lakh training staff for Caste Survey: Uttam

The Telangana government divided the state into 94,261 Enumeration Blocks (EBs), covering approximately 150 households each, said Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The enumerators were mainly government employees and teachers who received extensive training to ensure consistency in data collection. “The process was completed within 50 days, demonstrating efficiency in large-scale data gathering. The formation of new Enumeration Blocks was essential due to urban expansion and migration trends, ensuring an updated and accurate count,” said a press release from Uttam Kumar Reddy’s office.

He stated that the survey involved two phases: a house-listing phase (November 6-8, 2024) to identify and register households, followed by the main data collection phase (November 9-December 25, 2024). The survey also introduced “No Caste” and “No Religion” categories, ensuring inclusivity and accurate representation of Telangana’s diverse population, he added.