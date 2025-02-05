Showcause notice to Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna for burning caste survey report

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress disciplinary committee on Wednesday, February 5, issued a show cause notice to Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna for criticising the state caste census survey report.

Congress MLC Mallanna burnt a copy of the comprehensive socio-economic, political, caste, education and employment survey alleging the data was manipulated to protect the reservations of economically weaker sections (EWS) while bringing down the reservation of the Backward Classes (BC).

Reacting to the notice, Teenmar Mallanna said that the showcase notice would not change his views of the Telangana caste census. “Who are you to give me notices? If they try to threaten me, it won’t work,” he said.

Telangana minister Seethakka reacts to Teenmar Mallanna’s act

Earlier in the day, state minister for panchayat raj and rural development Dansari Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka reacted to Mallanna’s act saying any issues or concerns with the party should be dealt with internally.

“If you (Teenmar Mallanna) are a member of Congress, you should align with its policies. If you have any concerns or issues, it’s important to schedule a meeting to discuss them,” Seethakka said while talking to reporters.

56.25 percent of Telangana’s population is Backward Class

The findings of the Telangana caste survey revealed an astonishing 56.25 percent (1,99,85,767 people) of the state’s population belongs to the Backward Class.

The Telangana caste survey covered 96.9 households across the state and surveyed 3,54,77,554 individuals.

According to the survey, the Scheduled Castes (SCs) comprise 17.43 percent (61,84,319) and Scheduled Tribes of 10.45 per cent (37,05,929) of Telangana’s population.

Moreover, the caste survey revealed that 44,57,012 belonged to the Muslim community in Telangana, constituting 12.56 percent of the total population. Among them, 35,76,588 belong to the Backward Class (BC), amounting to 10.08 percent, while 2.48 percent are Other Castes (OC), with 8,80,424 individuals.