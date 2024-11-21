GHMC focuses on beautifying flyovers, parks across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made continuous efforts to enhance the city’s infrastructure, focusing on the beautification of urban spaces, including junctions, flyovers, and parks.

In recognition of its initiatives to improve greenery, Hyderabad recently received an international green city award. The expansion of forest areas throughout the city has not only garnered national acclaim but also contributed significantly to the goal of providing a pollution-free environment for its residents.

The Telangana government has earlier sanctioned Rs 149.84 crore for the development of 224 beautification works across six zones. Of this, Rs 5.33 crore has already been invested in the completion of 15 projects, while the remaining 209 projects are at various stages of development.

The beautification efforts include the installation of sculptures, artistic murals, and garden-themed flyover pillars, which aim to leave a lasting impression on the city’s landscape. Special attention has been given to ensuring pedestrian safety, with measures such as chairs at busy junctions and designated crosswalks to help pedestrians avoid accidents.

These enhancements are being carried out with an eye on future generations which aims to inspire children and youth through the artistic beautification of Hyderabad.