GHMC freezes building permissions for land regularised after August 2023

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose has ordered the officials to hold building/layout permissions for permissions for lands regularised under GO 59 in Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts.

Chief Commissioner, Land Administration (CCLA), requested GHMC and HMDA not to issue permissions based on post-August 17, 2023, conveyance deeds due to concerns over potential fraudulent activities.

The CCLA has initiated a re-verification process for regularisation of applications and deeds.

GO 59, initially issued in 2014, aimed at regularising government lands, underwent revisions in 2015, adjusting payment amounts by the erstwhile BRS regime under the Urban Land (Ceiling &

Regulation) Act, 1976, upon payment of prescribed monetary consideration.

Despite government orders underlining regularisation for functional building units, allegations continue about the regularisation of expensive vacant lands at unusually low prices, particularly on the city’s outskirts.