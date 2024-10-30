GHMC, FSSAI conduct inspections at momo stalls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In response to recent food poisoning cases linked to momos in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have launched a special inspection drive targeting momo stalls across the city.

The action follows reports that several individuals fell ill after consuming momos at an establishment in Nandi Nagar, Banjara Hills. GHMC’s Food Safety Wing traced the source to vendors operating under the names WOW Hot Momos and Delhi Hot Momos.

During inspections, GHMC officials visited Swathi Hospital and Tanvir Hospital, where they confirmed that 13 patients had been admitted with symptoms of food poisoning tied to the same vendor. GHMC officials met with affected patients and consulted their doctors to understand the incident fully.

In response to these cases, GHMC conducted a city-wide inspection on Tuesday, visiting 110 momo stalls in Hyderabad to check food safety standards. During this drive, officials collected 69 samples, which have been sent for testing to verify compliance with health and safety regulations.

Also Read Not just momos, 3 more popular street foods in Hyderabad pose health risks

To prevent future incidents, GHMC and FSSAI officials also educated food handlers on essential hygiene and sanitation practices to reduce contamination risks and ensure safer food handling standards across the city.