GHMC, HYDRAA inspect water stagnation points, nala encroachments in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Commissioners of the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) AV Ranganath and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) RV Karnan, inspected several sewage and rainwater stagnation sites in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 31, which have been a concern lately.

The senior administrative officers visited Akbarbagh area of Malakpet, where stagnant water has gravely affected vehicular movement from Metro pillars 1417 and 1420, located between Malakpet railway station and Nalgonda X roads, causing a traffic nightmare.

Locals and officials informed the two commissioners that the junction pipelines through which the sewage and floodwater join the Musi River are locked, and hence, the stagnant water crisis.

HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath recommended clearing construction debris from the 100-metre stretch of pipelines using high-pressure jetting machines. If that proves unfeasible, he suggested laying new pipelines on a war footing, ensuring minimal disruption to traffic.

Earlier, the GHMC Commissioner inspected the road widening project planned along the stretch from National Highway 44 to Chintal. Officials also visited a proposed site for the construction of a steel bridge along the pipeline road.

HYDRAA focus on nalas

In view of an early south-west monsoon, HYDRAA will focus on the several nala encroachments running across the city.

Locals are encouraged to register their complaints on nala encroachments during the weekly Prajavani programme held every Tuesday at Buddha Bhavan in Secunderabad. HYDRAA will exclusively deal with these encroachments in June.

“Complainants should carry before and after pictures. But it is not mandatory. However, the images will help in the investigations,” a statement from HYDRAA read.

Garbage stuck at culverts major cause for flooding

During a review meeting on monsoon preparedness with irrigation and GHMC officials held on Saturday, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath highlighted that the garbage accumulation near the culverts on nalas was a major reason for floods in Hyderabad’s low-lying areas.

The senior administrative officer warned legal action against those who dump garbage near nalas and urged locals to report such matters at their nearest HYDRAA police station.

Officials were asked to prepare a report on the obstructions to nalas, preventing the free flow of rainwater in the low-lying areas. Ranganathan stated that illegally encroached structures would be demolished.

HYDRAA removes park encroachment in Medchal-Malkajgiri

On Saturday, HYDRAA cleared 2,000 square yards of land in a park from encroachment in the Thumkunta municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Residents of North Park Avenue Venture, spread around 3.5 acres, having 10 plots, had complained to HYDRAA that a person having his land adjacent to the venture had encroached on the park.

“The encroacher not only destroyed the swimming pool inside the park, but also demolished the boundary wall, claiming the park as his property,” the complaint stated.

After ascertaining the park as per the original layout, HYDRAA demolished the sheds and boundary wall constructed by the encroacher.

HYDRAA officials demolish illegal structures inside a park in Thumkunta municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday



