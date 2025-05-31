Sewage leak slows traffic near Akbar Plaza in Malakpet

Hyderabad: Commuters going from Chaderghat to Nalgonda X Roads and Dilsukhnagar are experiencing tremendous traffic congestion as a result of heavy sewage water leak just near Akbar Plaza, Old Malakpet.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has started repair work on a priority basis, resulting in slow vehicle movement on the route.

Hyderabad traffic police has released a traffic advisory, which suggests that drivers avoid traveling on the Chaderghat to Nalgonda X Roads and opt for alternative routes until repair work is completed. The advisory aims at avoiding further congestion and ensuring safety for the commuters.

Drivers traveling from Chaderghat towards Dilsukhnagar have been particularly advised to make prior plans and take alternative routes to steer clear of experiencing long traffic jams.

The traffic police have appealed for public cooperation and stressed the need to follow the advisory for a smooth traffic flow.

For live updates, passengers are advised to visit the Hyderabad traffic police website and official social media platforms, including Facebook.