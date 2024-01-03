GHMC initiates quality checks for urban biodiversity projects in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced to ensure the quality of projects carried out by its urban biodiversity (UBD) wing.

The aim is to uphold high standards in urban greenery and various developmental initiatives.

In 2023, GHMC spearheaded multiple projects, about park developments, junction improvements, gardens, urban forests, and tree plantations throughout Hyderabad.

To guarantee the successful completion of these endeavors, the civic body has implemented a meticulous quality control process.

Upon project completion, 75% of the billed amount will be disbursed to the responsible agency, while the remaining 25% will be set aside for thorough quality control checks.

Recently, GHMC invited expressions of interest (EOI) from government institutions, colleges, and universities, including the Horticulture, Forest, and Agricultural departments. These entities will be entrusted with the responsibility of conducting quality checks.

Officials clarified that quality assessments will focus on projects completed within the past year, with ongoing supervision exempting maintenance works.

For the past two years, quality assessments were carried out by the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI), Mulugu. The process involves field-level scrutiny by independent agencies, followed by certification.

Contractors face penalties for deviations from specified standards, while adherence to requirements results in the issuance of a certificate, leading to the release of the remaining 25% payment.

Selected agencies must perform quality control and certification (QCC) for UBD developmental works, presenting a comprehensive report covering quantities, specifications, soil quality, planting material, lawns, and more. This report, with specific recommendations, is mandatory for projects exceeding ₹1 lakh.