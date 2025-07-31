GHMC intensifies mosquito prevention operations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified anti-larvae operations in the city to protect people from the scourge of mosquitoes.

In July alone, anti-larvae operations were undertaken by the GHMC in more than 15,500 colonies and awareness programs were organised on precautions against mosquito bites.

So far, 34,45,357 households have been inspected two or three times, and it was confirmed that 1.5 pc of the houses are affected by larvae, said the GHMC in a press release.

Awareness programs were also held in 1700 schools and 320 colleges about the use of Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) for the same.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan is monitoring the activities being carried out every day to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, especially dengue, malaria and chikungunya, during the rainy season through an advanced action plan, the relase added.

Also Read GHMC assures completion of fogging and mosquito control within a week

Rise of dengue in Telangana

Telangana has reported a noticeable increase in vector-borne diseases, with 433 dengue cases recorded between April and June 2025. However, no deaths have been reported according to data presented in the Lok Sabha.

The figures show a year-on-year rise in dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases. Malaria cases increased slightly from 70 in 2024 to 74 this year (till May), while chikungunya cases rose sharply from 170 to 1,588. No cases of Kala-azar or Japanese encephalitis were reported during this period.