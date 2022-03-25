GHMC introduces new system for assessing property, vacant land tax

Hyderabad: To combat the existing property tax assessment system, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced the online mutation and assessment of properties.
In a press note issued by the GHMC, the civic body addressed the fact that the existing property tax system is not citizen-friendly and as such people struggle to get their assessments. This is made worse by the fact that the GHMC is currently short-staffed. In that regard, the new system hopes to provide some relief.
The following are the major changes the mutation system will bring in to make way for easy tax assessments:
- On registration of any existing property which was already assessed to Property
Tax/Vacant Land Tax, the property is automatically mutated in the name of the new
owner without changing the existing PTIN/VLTN and Tax amount.
- If the Registered property is new or not assessed to Property Tax or Vacant Land
Tax, a new PTIN/VLTN is generated and sent to GHMC online.
- On receipt of PTIN/VLTN with property details from Registration Department,
Based, GHMC is generating Property Tax to residential properties with a Monthly
Rental Value of Rs 1.25 per sft for Jubille Hills Circle and Rs 1.00 per sft for Other
Circles.
- In case of Vacant Land, the Vacant Land Tax is generated online @ 0.50% of
Registration Value.
- On assessment of their Property to Property Tax/Vacant Land Tax, Citizen will
receive SMS with two links one to download the Assessment Copy and another for
Payment of property tax.
- The New System will ensure that all the properties registered are assessment to
property/Vacant Land tax instantly without any human intervention.
- There will be no Pendency of Assessments in GHMC Offices.
- Eliminate the discretion and encourage citizens to pay Taxes promptly.