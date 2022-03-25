GHMC introduces new system for assessing property, vacant land tax

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 25th March 2022 7:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: To combat the existing property tax assessment system, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced the online mutation and assessment of properties.

In a press note issued by the GHMC, the civic body addressed the fact that the existing property tax system is not citizen-friendly and as such people struggle to get their assessments. This is made worse by the fact that the GHMC is currently short-staffed. In that regard, the new system hopes to provide some relief.

The following are the major changes the mutation system will bring in to make way for easy tax assessments:

  • On registration of any existing property which was already assessed to Property
    Tax/Vacant Land Tax, the property is automatically mutated in the name of the new
    owner without changing the existing PTIN/VLTN and Tax amount.
  • If the Registered property is new or not assessed to Property Tax or Vacant Land
    Tax, a new PTIN/VLTN is generated and sent to GHMC online.
  • On receipt of PTIN/VLTN with property details from Registration Department,
    Based, GHMC is generating Property Tax to residential properties with a Monthly
    Rental Value of Rs 1.25 per sft for Jubille Hills Circle and Rs 1.00 per sft for Other
    Circles.
  • In case of Vacant Land, the Vacant Land Tax is generated online @ 0.50% of
    Registration Value.
  • On assessment of their Property to Property Tax/Vacant Land Tax, Citizen will
    receive SMS with two links one to download the Assessment Copy and another for
    Payment of property tax.
  • The New System will ensure that all the properties registered are assessment to
    property/Vacant Land tax instantly without any human intervention.
  • There will be no Pendency of Assessments in GHMC Offices.
  • Eliminate the discretion and encourage citizens to pay Taxes promptly.

