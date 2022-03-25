GHMC introduces new system for assessing property, vacant land tax

Hyderabad: To combat the existing property tax assessment system, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced the online mutation and assessment of properties.

In a press note issued by the GHMC, the civic body addressed the fact that the existing property tax system is not citizen-friendly and as such people struggle to get their assessments. This is made worse by the fact that the GHMC is currently short-staffed. In that regard, the new system hopes to provide some relief.

The following are the major changes the mutation system will bring in to make way for easy tax assessments:

On registration of any existing property which was already assessed to Property

Tax/Vacant Land Tax, the property is automatically mutated in the name of the new

owner without changing the existing PTIN/VLTN and Tax amount.

If the Registered property is new or not assessed to Property Tax or Vacant Land

Tax, a new PTIN/VLTN is generated and sent to GHMC online.

On receipt of PTIN/VLTN with property details from Registration Department,

Based, GHMC is generating Property Tax to residential properties with a Monthly

Rental Value of Rs 1.25 per sft for Jubille Hills Circle and Rs 1.00 per sft for Other

Circles.

In case of Vacant Land, the Vacant Land Tax is generated online @ 0.50% of

Registration Value.

On assessment of their Property to Property Tax/Vacant Land Tax, Citizen will

receive SMS with two links one to download the Assessment Copy and another for

Payment of property tax.

The New System will ensure that all the properties registered are assessment to

property/Vacant Land tax instantly without any human intervention.

There will be no Pendency of Assessments in GHMC Offices.