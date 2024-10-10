GHMC introduces sirens, CCTV to curb garbage dumping in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bid to tackle the issue of garbage dumping in vulnerable spots across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is implementing a new siren system aimed at deterring people from littering.

The innovative system will activate a loud siren when someone throws garbage in designated “Garbage Vulnerable Points” (GVPs). This initiative is part of GHMC’s ongoing efforts to eradicate such dumping sites, which have persisted despite previous clean-up attempts.

While GHMC had earlier made attempts to eliminate GVPs across the city, some areas continued to be plagued by illegal garbage dumping. In response, the municipal body is now installing CCTV cameras in collaboration with local Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) to monitor these areas and enforce the new siren system.

The project is being rolled out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyu in the Uppal circle of GHMC. The authorities are optimistic that this technology will yield positive results in reducing garbage dumping and maintaining cleaner neighborhoods.

By integrating technology and community efforts, GHMC hopes to bring about a significant improvement in the city’s cleanliness and hygiene.