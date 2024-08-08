GHMC invites public to register as ‘street dog feeder’

Hyderabad: With an aim to foster harmonious coexistence between humans and animals, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is inviting citizens to register as street dog feeders.

The voluntary registration process will help identify suitable feeding locations away from public areas, reducing human-animal conflicts.

Registered feeders will receive essential information on responsible feeding practices, animal welfare guidelines, and opportunities to participate in sterilization and vaccination drives.

Street-dog feeders play a crucial role in identifying unsterilized dogs, which is essential for population control and preventing the spread of rabies. The GHMC encourages feeders to report such dogs for timely sterilization and vaccination.

To maximize impact, the GHMC requests all animal welfare organizations to support this initiative by encouraging street-dog feeders to register. Interested individuals can register through the link: bit.ly/GHMCdogfeederform or by filling this Google form.