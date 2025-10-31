GHMC launches app to digitally monitor road safety and maintenance

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has introduced an innovative “Periodic Public Safety Inspection App” to strengthen road safety and infrastructure management across the city.

Developed using ArcGIS Field Maps, the mobile-based application allows field engineers to record, update, and capture geo-tagged photographs of road-related issues in real time. These include potholes, open manholes, damaged catch pits, protruding bars or stones, open electrical boxes on footpaths, and improper barricading at work sites.

Officials said the app will enhance efficiency, accountability, and safety in road maintenance operations through real-time tracking, faster inspections, and transparent reporting.

Among its key features are timely detection of road damages, GIS-enabled accurate data capture for decision-making, evidence-based monitoring through geo-tagged photos and GPS data, and a centralised dashboard to track issues from inspection to resolution.

The GHMC stated that this initiative marks a major step toward digitising field inspections and promoting safer, smarter urban mobility within Hyderabad.