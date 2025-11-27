GHMC launches Model Footpath Project in Filmnagar-Jubilee Hills stretch

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a Model Footpath Project along the high-pedestrian corridor in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills, to enhance pedestrian safety and improve the urban landscape of the city.

The project work began on Monday, November 24, and is expected to be completed in four months. The footpath will run from Ramanaidu Studio at the Road No. 79/82 Junction to BVB Junction via the CVR Channel in Film Nagar.

The Rs 1.68 crore project includes the development of 500 meters of footpath on the right side and 1,000 meters on the left side.

One of the major features of the footpath project is the use of recycled plastic paver blocks to replace the traditional concrete tiles. It supports environmental sustainability by redirecting large quantities of plastic waste from landfills.

It aims to create a model footpath that makes walking safer, improves overall mobility, and enhances the urban streetscape in Jubilee Hills’ busiest stretches.

The footpath will also have a 10 kWp solar grid system installed to create smart, energy-efficient pathways.

(Source: X @GHMC)

The solar canopy will be installed to provide shade for pedestrians while simultaneously supplying clean energy to the grid.

To be accessible to the visually impaired, the Model Footpath’s tactile pavers and guidance bars help with safe navigation for senior citizens as well.

GHMC has initiated work in Jubilee Hills and is moving forward with the project to ensure the timely completion of the pedestrian corridor. The project falls under the broader scheme of GHMC to promote sustainable development, improve walkability, and strengthen non-motorised transport infrastructure in Hyderabad.