GHMC launches MyCURE app, all services under one roof

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th February 2026 4:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched the My CURE app, a one-stop destination for all citizen services across the city.

The app replaces the MyGHMC app, designed to deliver faster, more transparent, and citizen-focused grievance redressal.

The new app offers residents the ability to lodge complaints related to sanitation, streetlights, roads, drainage, town planning, and real-time complaint tracking, ensuring accountability and quicker resolution of complaints.

The platform strengthens backend monitoring by integrating field-level workflows with supervisory oversight, thereby reducing response time and improving coordination among departments.

GHMC described the MyCURE App as a “one-stop digital solution” that consolidates citizen services into a seamless experience, eliminating the need for multiple platforms or physical visits to municipal offices.

Residents are requested to download the app, which is now available on Android (Play Store) and iOS (App Store).

