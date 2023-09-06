GHMC launches tree inspection drive following fatal incident in Hyderguda

Hyderabad: In the wake of a tragic incident in Hyderabad’s Hyderguda area, where an auto driver Mohammed Ghouse lost his life due to a fallen tree, the Urban Biodiversity Wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated a comprehensive tree inspection program.

This initiative aims to assess the stability of trees along the city’s main roads and public spaces, identifying those with weakened trunks and roots.

The drive is followed by the incident that unfolded on 3rd September when Mohammed Ghouse, an auto driver from Khairatabad, lost his life in a devastating accident. Around 1:30 pm, Ghouse, along with other motorists, had come to a halt at the Hyderguda crossroads, waiting for a traffic light signal. Suddenly, a massive tree located on the footpath uprooted itself and crashed onto two autorickshaws on the road.

Field personnel from the Urban Biodiversity Wing have been deployed across all six zones of the GHMC to prevent incidents akin to the recent tragedy near the MLA quarters.

Their primary responsibility is to conduct thorough inspections and promptly report any trees found to be in a weakened condition to senior officials for appropriate action.

This measure is part of the GHMC to enhancing public safety and preventing unforeseen accidents caused by compromised tree structures.