GHMC likely to split; Know which areas may be in Hyderabad corporation

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is likely to be split into three corporations by distributing the areas under the civic body.

Recently, the merger of 27 urban local bodies lying within or on the periphery of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has expanded the GHMC, which currently covers 2,053 square kilometers.

Appointment of two Additional Commissioners

At a recent media conference, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan indicated that the corporation would remain in its current form only until February 2026, when the present council’s term ends.

The statement has fueled speculation about the GHMC splitting into multiple bodies. Apart from that, the appointment of two Additional Commissioners to oversee specific zonal clusters has added weight to these rumors.

It is expected that the GHMC will be divided into two or three new corporations after February. If it is split into three, there will be Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri corporations.

Expected areas under Hyderabad corporation

The new Hyderabad corporation is expected to be the largest. It would likely encompass around 150 wards.

Hyderabad Corporation is expected to comprise the central and southern parts of the city. The key areas expected to fall under it include Tarnaka, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Jiyaguda, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Jalpally, Adibatla, and Shamshabad.

Cyberabad may cover most of the northwestern and northern parts of the city, while the eastern part of the city from Keesra to Pedda Amberpet is likely to be a part of the Malkajgiri Corporation.

While Hyderabad corporation may cover the areas under 150 wards, the two other corporations may have 75 wards each.