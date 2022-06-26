GHMC Mayor asks officials to stay alert to solve monsoon related problems

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi had asked officials to be on alert during the ongoing monsoon season and solve the problems faced by the residents on priority basis . She issued these orders during her tele-conference with zonal and additional commissioners and engineering wing officials.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the officials should be on alert mode all the time till the monsoon season was over and added that they should take steps for the removal of garbage from nalas and take steps for the prevention of any kind of accidents at storm water drains .

She asked the officials to put up warning boards at all the nalas and added that the officials should coordinate with each other to carry out SNDP works during the rainy season. She said that all the monsoon action teams should be on high alert and added that they should be available to the residents of the city all the time .

She said that complaints should be received in different modes like phone calls , twitter and other Social media modes and added that they should be addressed on a war footing . She asked the officials to keep their men and material ready to take up activities like removal of water from houses in low lying areas she asked the zonal commissioners to set up zonal level helplines during the monsoon season to meet any kind of emergency.