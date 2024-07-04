GHMC Mayor stresses on making Hyderabad garbage free

Hyderabad: An ad hoc committee meeting on sanitation was held under the chairmanship of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, who said that garbage should be put in clean cars instead of throwing.

The GHMC Mayor enquired as to how many more autos are required in addition to the existing autos for garbage collection. Officials concerned were also advised in the meeting that there should be proper supervision to ensure that vehicles remove the garbage regularly.

During the meeting, it was suggested that plexiglass and banners should be installed in all areas with their details and phone numbers of the concerned agencies to make people aware of C&D waste management. MIM corporator Syed Sohel Qadri said that garbage is not being collected properly anywhere.

On Thursday, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Katta lso directed the authorities to pay special attention to the removal of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs). She held surprise inspections at various places in the city like Moosapet, Bharat Nagar other Rythu Bazar areas.