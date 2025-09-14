GHMC moves ahead with plans for Y-shaped flyover at Rasoolpura

Hyderabad: Under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the process on the Y-shaped flyover at Rasoolpura junction to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The flyover will begin at the HMRL building at Rasoolpura and branch into two arms, one towards Minister’s Road and the other towards Patigadda. The project has been taken up at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, GHMC has instructed agencies to survey and submit a detailed design and construction proposal.

H-CITI initiative

The Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion in the city with flyover, underpass and road widening projects worth Rs 7,032 crore.

Under this initiative, the GHMC has proposed 38 projects out of these, 25 projects will focus on the construction of flyovers, underpasses, and railway underbridges (RUBs), while 13 works will focus on road widening and expansion.