GHMC to build multi-level flyover at Rethibowli-Nanalnagar junction

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on September 3, announced a Rs 398 crore flyover project aimed at easing traffic at the busy Reti Bowli – Nanal Nagar junction. The multi-level flyover in Hyderabad and grade separators project has been launched under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative of the Telangana government.

According to reports, a total of Rs 220 crore has been allotted for the construction of the flyover, while the rest will be spent on land acquisition, shifting utilities of utilities like pipelines and power cables, consultancy fees, and installing noise barriers.

The project will be executed through an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model and is expected to be completed in 2 years. GHMC has also invited proposals from contractors for construction of the flyover who will also bear a two-year defect liability period.

The flyover is expected to significantly decongest the Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Langar Houz, Attapur, and Gachibowli routes.

Earlier, as part of the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) program the state government sanctioned Rs 7,032 crore for 38 works, including the construction of flyovers, underpasses, and road-over-bridges (ROB) to ease the traffic in various parts of Hyderabad and its nearby municipalities.