Naglonda X Road-Owaisi Jn flyover: GHMC comissioner asks to expedite work

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan inspected the Nalgonda X Road to Owaisi Junction flyover on Tuesday, August 12 and asked for its work to be completed swiftly.

The commissioner visited the flyover with Malakpet MLA Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala and Charminar Zonal Commissioner Venkanna.

The flyover has been undertaken as part of the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP). The 2.58 km four-lane bidirectional flyover is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 620 crore and will run from Chanchalguda Government Printing Press to Yadagiri Theater via Saidabad and IS Sadan.

During the inspection, officials informed that the flyover is expected to be completed by March 2026. The commissioner then directed the Town Planning officers to resolve the pending land acquisition issues immediately.

The commissioner noted that flyover will prove crucial in increasing connectivity and alleviating traffic congestion in the area.

Later, the Commissioner also inspected the waterlogging issue at Malakpet road under bridge (RUB) and directed the Engineering Officers to examine alternative drainage routes and submit proposals on it.

He also inspected the drains in the Dabirpura area and asked officials to ensure that rainwater flows smoothly in the drains and does not result in flooding.