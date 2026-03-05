GHMC official demands Rs 40K bribe for processing retirement file, arrested

Surya Vamsi Santosh, posted at the Secunderabad Zonal Office, had demanded the bribe from the complainant to forward his retirement benefits file to the GHMC head office to get it sanctioned.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, March 5, nabbed an Account Examiner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for allegedly demanding a Rs 40,000 bribe.

According to the ACB, the officer, Surya Vamsi Santosh, posted at the Secunderabad Zonal Office, had demanded a bribe from the complainant to forward his retirement benefits file to the GHMC head office to get it sanctioned.

He was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 35,000 at his office, the ACB said.

The ACB urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the agency on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, ie, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (@TelanganaACB).

