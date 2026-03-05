GHMC official demands Rs 40K bribe for processing retirement file, arrested

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, March 5, nabbed an Account Examiner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for allegedly demanding a Rs 40,000 bribe.

According to the ACB, the officer, Surya Vamsi Santosh, posted at the Secunderabad Zonal Office, had demanded a bribe from the complainant to forward his retirement benefits file to the GHMC head office to get it sanctioned.

He was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 35,000 at his office, the ACB said.

The ACB urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the agency on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, ie, WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (@TelanganaACB).