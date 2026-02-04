GHMC official from Kukatpally caught taking Rs 15 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, February 4, conducted a raid at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Kukatpally zonal office and nabbed Superintendent Engineer Chinna Reddy for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh.

According to reports, the officer had demanded the money from a contractor to pass a Rs 1.40 crore bill. A computer operator, B Praveen Kumar, was also caught for serving as a conduit.

On the same day, a Junior Assistant from Bandlaguda zone Education Office was also nabbed by the ACB for accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe from the management of a private school.

The accused, identified as Shivaprasad, had allegedly threatened to cancel the school’s Class 10 examination centre.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.