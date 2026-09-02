GHMC repatriates adviser over Rs 6.92 cr payment irregularities

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has repatriated its financial adviser K Sarath Chandra following a vigilance inquiry into alleged duplicate and excess payments made to contractors.

The allegations involve more than 200 contractors.

GHMC puts irregular payments at Rs 6.92 crore

On Tuesday, September 1, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said that Sarath Chandra has been directed to report to the State Audit Director for further orders.

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The civic body said the Rs 6.92 crore amount is provisional.

According to the GHMC, any additional amount identified during the audit will also be recovered.

Rejecting the claim that the irregularities were ‘exposed’, Karnan said the issue was detected by the GHMC itself.

Duplicate bills and excess payments under scrutiny

Officials have been checking records to identify contractors who allegedly received duplicate payments.

It is alleged that duplicate payments of more than Rs 100 crore were made to over 200 contractors.

The GHMC has already recovered around Rs 7 crore from contractors, according to the information available.

A showcause notice was issued to Sarath Chandra on August 29.

The notice followed a vigilance inquiry conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Vigilance. The inquiry report was submitted on August 28.