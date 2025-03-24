GHMC orders vigilance probe into Rs 600 cr civic work bills

GHMC recently instructed its vigilance wing to examine irregularities in completed projects before approving payments.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated a vigilance probe into civic work bills exceeding Rs 600 crore, covering roads, parks, drains and electrical projects and maintenance.

According to TOI reports, GHMC recently instructed its vigilance wing to examine irregularities in completed projects in Hyderabad before approving payments. This led to the rejection of certain bills, with the department submitting its findings to the commissioner for a final decision.

Further, the vigilance officials uncovered discrepancies in project documentation and compliance with prescribed standards. They conducted site inspections and cross-verified work completion certificates against actual conditions. Officials stated that pending payments will be processed only after thoroughly verifying work quality and records.



