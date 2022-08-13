GHMC organises rally as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu

Hyderabad: A big rally was carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from head office to Vivekananda statue on Tank bund Road as a part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Celebration on Saturday.

The rally was carried out by thousands of GHMC workers, employees and officials withholding (the Indian flag) Tricolours in their hands.

Also Read Nizam-era bus steals show at TSRTC parade

On August 11, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised a tiranga bike rally in Hyderabad as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

According to the official statement, the CISF personnel inclusive of all ranks carried out a bike rally holding Tricolours in their hands in the city side area of Hyderabad airport.

“In compliance to the directions received from higher formation under HAR GHAR TIRANGA Campaign today on August 8 “Tiranga Bike Rally” was organised at CISF unit ASG Hyderabad wherein, all CISF personnel inclusive of all ranks carried out a bike rally holding Tricolours in their hands in city side area of Hyderabad airport,” read the statement.