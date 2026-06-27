Municipality clears 30 km of footpath encroachments in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday, June 27, removed 506 encroachments like unauthorised food stalls, vendors, and temporary structures from 30.29 km of footpaths.

In Serilingampally zone, covering Narsingi, Patancheru, Ameenpur, Miyapur and Serilingampally, officials removed 197 encroachments from 10.80 km.

In the Kukatpally zone, covering Madhapur, Allwyn Colony, and Kukatpally, officials cleared 105 encroachments from 3.96 km.

In Quthbullapur zone, covering Chintal, Jeedimetla, Kompally, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, Dundigal, Medchal, officials removed 204 encroachments from 15.53 km.

Videos circulating on social media showed a JCB machine pulling down makeshift structures near the Mandal Revenue Office in Kukatpally. Officials erected a notice board at the site declaring that the land belongs to the Telangana government.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, June 27, demolished illegal structures in Kukatpally, acting on complaints from residents who alleged the encroachments were blocking roads and footpaths in the area. pic.twitter.com/SMDJF5rXCm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 27, 2026

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Earlier drive in Miyapur

This is not the first such action in recent weeks. On June 4, the GHMC carried out a similar demolition drive at New Colony in Miyapur, razing several huts amid heavy police presence.

Residents there alleged they were given no prior notice before the drive was conducted. Some of them claimed the anti-encroachment action was linked to a visit by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was scheduled to lay foundation stones for development projects in the area.