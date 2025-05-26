GHMC receives 166 complaints during Prajavani hearing

Hyderabad: A total of 166 grievances were received across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits during the Prajavani program held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, May 26.

Of these, the Town Planning Department received the highest number with 33 complaints, followed by the Engineering Department with four. The Tax Section recorded three complaints, while the Land Acquisition, Health, UCD, and UBD departments received two each. The Electrical, P.O.L.W.S., Administration, Kukatpally Zone, Sanitation, Khairatabad Zone, Election, LB Nagar Zone, DC 18, and DC 17 departments recorded one complaint each. Additionally, four grievances were received through phone calls.

Across GHMC’s six zones, a total of 104 petitions were received. Kukatpally zone topped the list with 40 petitions, followed by Secunderabad with 27, Serilingampally with 18, LB Nagar with 12, and Charminar with seven.

Additional commissioner Sneha Shabarish urged the concerned officers to resolve the grievances promptly and responsibly. She emphasised the need for thorough examination of the public’s issues raised during the Prajavani program and directed officials to address both personal and social problems effectively.